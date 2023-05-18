A fragile calm at the border

Alexander Nova holds Santiago Quintero, 6, as migrants head from Matamoros, Mexico, across the Rio Grande River to enter the United States as a Title 42 border policy expires on May 11. The Donald Trump-era policy allowed border officials to quickly turn away migrants seeking asylum because of coronavirus pandemic concerns. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

For many migrants hoping to enter the United States, the Title 42 border policy was a big boundary. It was a Donald Trump-era pandemic policy that made it easier for the administration to turn away migrants at the border. The policy expired May 11.





On today’s “Post Reports,” immigration reporters Arelis Hernández and Nick Miroff talk about people at the border waiting to cross and the promises President Biden made that have soured.