A fragile calm at the border
A fragile calm at the border

A Title 42 border policy has expired. The public health measure allowed the U.S. to turn away many migrants and asylum seekers at the border because of the pandemic. But what does the end of the policy mean for migrants now?

Thursday, May 18, 2023
A fragile calm at the border
Loading...
A fragile calm at the borderAlexander Nova holds Santiago Quintero, 6, as migrants head from Matamoros, Mexico, across the Rio Grande River to enter the United States as a Title 42 border policy expires on May 11. The Donald Trump-era policy allowed border officials to quickly turn away migrants seeking asylum because of coronavirus pandemic concerns. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

For many migrants hoping to enter the United States, the Title 42 border policy was a big boundary. It was a Donald Trump-era pandemic policy that made it easier for the administration to turn away migrants at the border. The policy expired May 11.


On today’s “Post Reports,” immigration reporters Arelis Hernández and Nick Miroff talk about people at the border waiting to cross and the promises President Biden made that have soured.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

A fragile calm at the border
A fragile calm at the border

A Title 42 border policy has expired. The public health measure allowed the U.S. to turn away many migrants and asylum seekers at the border because of the pandemic. But what does the end of the policy mean for migrants now?

Thursday, May 18, 2023
A fragile calm at the border
Loading...
A fragile calm at the borderAlexander Nova holds Santiago Quintero, 6, as migrants head from Matamoros, Mexico, across the Rio Grande River to enter the United States as a Title 42 border policy expires on May 11. The Donald Trump-era policy allowed border officials to quickly turn away migrants seeking asylum because of coronavirus pandemic concerns. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

For many migrants hoping to enter the United States, the Title 42 border policy was a big boundary. It was a Donald Trump-era pandemic policy that made it easier for the administration to turn away migrants at the border. The policy expired May 11.


On today’s “Post Reports,” immigration reporters Arelis Hernández and Nick Miroff talk about people at the border waiting to cross and the promises President Biden made that have soured.

Previous Episode
The doomsday scenarios if the U.S. defaults

Today on “Post Reports,” what could happen if the United States government fails to raise the debt limit by the deadline.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023
The doomsday scenarios if the U.S. defaults
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel