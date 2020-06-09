A funeral, and a call to justice

Arelis Hernández reports from George Floyd’s funeral in Houston. Fenit Nirappil weighs in on the feud between the District of Columbia and the federal government. And why one D.C. police officer decided to kneel in solidarity with protesters.
George Floyd is laid to rest in Houston. Visitors say his death has touched the world.
‘They already screwed us over’: D.C. mayor reflects on showdown with Trump.
A D.C. police officer explains why he knelt before protesters.
