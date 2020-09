A funeral, and a call to justice

George Floyd is laid to rest in Texas. We hear from some of the people who knew him. President Trump and federal law enforcement vs. Washington, D.C. And how a black police officer responded to protests.

Arelis Hernández reports from George Floyd’s funeral in Houston. Fenit Nirappil weighs in on the feud between the District of Columbia and the federal government. And why one D.C. police officer decided to kneel in solidarity with protesters.





