A GOP debate without Trump

The first Republican primary debate of the 2024 election cycle is Wednesday, but front-runner Donald Trump won’t be there. In his absence, will another candidate be able to break out from the pack? Maeve Reston joins us to explain.
Wednesday night’s debate will be hosted by Fox News and feature eight candidates that have met national polling and donor requirements. For months, former president Donald Trump has been the clear front-runner in the GOP primary, but Trump has said he plans to skip the debate. His absence presents an opportunity for another candidate to make an impression with Republican voters.
But will a candidate be able to break away from the pack and convince voters they, not Trump, should be the nominee?
Maeve Reston is a national political reporter covering the 2024 election. She explains who is looking to take advantage of this early debate, and why Trump will be missing from the stage.
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."
The first Republican primary debate of the 2024 election cycle is Wednesday, but front-runner Donald Trump won’t be there. In his absence, will another candidate be able to break out from the pack? Maeve Reston joins us to explain.
Wednesday night’s debate will be hosted by Fox News and feature eight candidates that have met national polling and donor requirements. For months, former president Donald Trump has been the clear front-runner in the GOP primary, but Trump has said he plans to skip the debate. His absence presents an opportunity for another candidate to make an impression with Republican voters.
But will a candidate be able to break away from the pack and convince voters they, not Trump, should be the nominee?
Maeve Reston is a national political reporter covering the 2024 election. She explains who is looking to take advantage of this early debate, and why Trump will be missing from the stage.
The kids at her school called it “cancer water.” There was even a group of them called the “cancer kids.” But when Amara developed a rare form of cancer at 15, the water — and the company contaminating it with chemicals — took center stage in the little time she had left.