A GOP debate without Trump

Wednesday night’s debate will be hosted by Fox News and feature eight candidates that have met national polling and donor requirements. For months, former president Donald Trump has been the clear front-runner in the GOP primary, but Trump has said he plans to skip the debate. His absence presents an opportunity for another candidate to make an impression with Republican voters.





But will a candidate be able to break away from the pack and convince voters they, not Trump, should be the nominee?





Maeve Reston is a national political reporter covering the 2024 election. She explains who is looking to take advantage of this early debate, and why Trump will be missing from the stage.