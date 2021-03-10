A jury of Derek Chauvin’s peers

Demonstrators outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis this week. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)
Proceedings have begun for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd. National reporter Marc Berman talks about what to expect at the beginning of what will be a lengthy and highly contentious trial. Outside the Hennepin County courthouse, Joshua Lott describes what it’s like to photograph a city on edge.
Check out The Post’s award-winning special report, George Floyd’s America.
Also, tech columnist Geoffrey Fowler with tips for nabbing an appointment online for a vaccine.
Tuesday, March 9, 2021