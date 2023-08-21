A life-and-death fight to ban ‘forever chemicals’

The kids at her school called it “cancer water.” There was even a group of them called the “cancer kids.” But when Amara developed a rare form of cancer at 15, the water — and the company contaminating it with chemicals — took center stage in the little time she had left.
Amara Strande lived in Minnesota, where her city’s water had been tainted with forever chemicals. After she developed a rare form of cancer at 15, Amara told lawmakers at the state capitol that she believed those chemicals were responsible.
PFAS are known as “forever chemicals” because of their extreme durability: They don’t break down in the environment or degrade. And in the Minnesota community, they’re well known because of 3M, the manufacturing giant that had been dumping the chemicals into the water.
Weather and climate reporter Amudalat Ajasa tells us about the life and death of Amara Strande, and how Amara pushed the Minnesota legislature to ban the chemicals before her death.
When legendary musician Sinéad O’Connor died, arts reporter Geoff Edgers was crushed. He’d spent time with her in 2020 as she relaunched her career. Today on the show, we share moments from that time and Geoff’s reflections on her legacy.