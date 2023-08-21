A life-and-death fight to ban ‘forever chemicals’

On April 14, Amara Strande died at age 20, just weeks before lawmakers would pass the legislation now known as “Amara’s Law,” banning the use of “forever chemicals” in Minnesota. (Andrea Ellen Reed for The Washington Post)

Amara Strande lived in Minnesota, where her city’s water had been tainted with forever chemicals. After she developed a rare form of cancer at 15, Amara told lawmakers at the state capitol that she believed those chemicals were responsible.





PFAS are known as “forever chemicals” because of their extreme durability: They don’t break down in the environment or degrade. And in the Minnesota community, they’re well known because of 3M, the manufacturing giant that had been dumping the chemicals into the water.

Weather and climate reporter Amudalat Ajasa tells us about the life and death of Amara Strande, and how Amara pushed the Minnesota legislature to ban the chemicals before her death.