A mind-bending discovery about our universe

A telescope at the Green Bank Observatory in Green Bank, W.Va. This and several other telescopes around the world were used to observe the slow gravitational waves that are constantly stretching and squeezing everything in the universe ever so slightly. (Jay Young/Green Bank Observatory/AP)

Now, we know that low-frequency gravitational waves from objects such as supermassive black holes can alter space-time. It won’t change your daily lives. You’ll still have to go to work on Monday. But scientists believe this discovery could rewrite our understanding of the universe.