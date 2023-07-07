A mind-bending discovery about our universe
Compared to the chaos of Earth, outer space can seem serene. But, thanks to a recent discovery, we now know that the very fabric of the cosmos is being pushed and pulled by gravitational waves — waves powerful enough to distort space-time.

Friday, July 7, 2023
A mind-bending discovery about our universe
A telescope at the Green Bank Observatory in Green Bank, W.Va. This and several other telescopes around the world were used to observe the slow gravitational waves that are constantly stretching and squeezing everything in the universe ever so slightly. (Jay Young/Green Bank Observatory/AP)

Victoria Jaggard is a deputy health and science editor at The Post. She reported on the breakthrough research proving the existence of a gravitational wave background


Now, we know that low-frequency gravitational waves from objects such as supermassive black holes can alter space-time. It won’t change your daily lives. You’ll still have to go to work on Monday. But scientists believe this discovery could rewrite our understanding of the universe.

Compared to the chaos of Earth, outer space can seem serene. But, thanks to a recent discovery, we now know that the very fabric of the cosmos is being pushed and pulled by gravitational waves — waves powerful enough to distort space-time.

