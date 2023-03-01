A new era of extremism in Israel and the West Bank
A new era of extremism in Israel and the West Bank

Violence in the occupied West Bank has entered a new era of escalation. Miriam Berger, reporting from the region, breaks down what’s behind this turmoil and its connection to a new right-wing government in Israel.

Wednesday, March 1, 2023
A new era of extremism in Israel and the West Bank
Israeli soldiers protect the road of Huwara and stand near a burned building, days after an attack on Feb. 22. (Kobi Wolf/The Washington Post)

Violence has been mounting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank for months, but the situation is already reaching a new level of escalation in 2023


“Everything is falling apart,” The Post’s Miriam Berger explains to guest host Libby Casey, referring to the fragile dynamics between Palestinians and Israelis in the region.  


At least 60 Palestinians and a dozen Israelis have been killed in recent weeks in the occupied territories, a level that is on track to be the bloodiest in two decades. That’s despite rare talks between Israeli and Palestinian leaders in Jordan last weekend. 


On Monday, a Palestinian man shot and killed two Israeli brothers in the West Bank town of Huwara. Later that day, dozens of Israeli settlers torched cars and homes in Palestinian communities, killing one man in revenge.  


“You have this growing insecurity amongst Palestinians and also the cycle of revenge attacks happening,” says Berger. 


The clashes come amidst massive protests in Israel itself, and a major shift to the right in the country’s new government. The empowerment of extremist leaders has further fueled more violent acts, as Palestinian house demolitions and raids are on the rise. 

