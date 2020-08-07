A new gentrification crisis
How the pandemic is exacerbating gentrification in cities like Los Angeles. The Hulu series “Ramy” is a win for Muslim representation, but criticism shows how far we have to go. Black-owned bookstores see a boom in orders for anti-racist literature.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
Ethnic enclaves are struggling to fight gentrification during the pandemic.
The Hulu show “Ramy” tackles taboos. But it’s also gotten criticism from the Muslim community.
Demand for anti-racist literature is up. Black bookstore owners are hoping it will last.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.