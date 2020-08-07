A new gentrification crisis

How the pandemic is exacerbating gentrification in cities like Los Angeles. The Hulu series “Ramy” is a win for Muslim representation, but criticism shows how far we have to go. Black-owned bookstores see a boom in orders for anti-racist literature.
Listen for free
Add to a podcast app
ApplePodcasts
GooglePodcasts
Stitcher
Spotify
TuneIn
RadioPublic
iHeartRadio
RSS
Get episodes via email
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

About Post Reports

Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
All Post Reports episodes
All podcasts

In this episode

Ethnic enclaves are struggling to fight gentrification during the pandemic.

The Hulu show “Ramy” tackles taboos. But it’s also gotten criticism from the Muslim community.

Demand for anti-racist literature is up. Black bookstore owners are hoping it will last.

About Post Reports

Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
All Post Reports episodes
All podcasts