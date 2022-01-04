A ‘pandemic on fast forward’

Omicron has coronavirus cases surging across the country. What’s the outlook for this highly transmissible variant?
The highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has taken over as the dominant strain in the United States. Now, post-holidays, virus cases are surging, with about 500,000 per day in the United States. Americans are struggling with breakthrough infections, strained hospital systems and the uncertainty of what might come next.
Reporter Dan Diamond discusses what you need to know about the omicron variant and what it could tell us about how the pandemic might end.
