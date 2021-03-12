A pandemic year

Reflecting on the anniversary of the pandemic through the eyes of a nurse on the front lines in New York.
A pandemic year
Jessica Montanaro works as a nurse at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. (Jackie Molloy for The Washington Post)
Jessica Montanaro thrives in a high-stakes, high-pressure world. As a nurse at an intensive care unit in New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital, Montanaro is accustomed to leaping into action when patients’ lives are at stake. And when the coronavirus hit the U.S., Montanaro, like so many health-care workers, found herself at the center of the chaos. 

One year after the WHO declared the coronavirus a pandemic, Montanaro reflects on her experiences caring for an influx of covid-19 patients and battling exhaustion and grief in her ICU. In this episode, producer Bishop Sand brings us into Montanaro’s world, as the virus drastically — and permanently — changed it.

Nearly a year ago, Post Reports did another story about Mount Sinai as doctors and nurses braced themselves for the worst of the surge in New York City. Listen back to “A New York hospital transformed by the pandemic.” 
