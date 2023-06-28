A president, his son, and his political woes
A president, his son, and his political woes

President Biden’s son Hunter agreed to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes, and though President Biden wasn’t implicated, it could pose a problem for him as he ramps up his reelection campaign.

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
A president, his son, and his political woes
Loading...
A president, his son, and his political woesHunter Biden attends the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 18, 2022. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

Last week, President Biden’s son Hunter Biden reached an agreement to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes as part of a deal struck with federal prosecutors. It’s just the latest in a series of scandals surrounding Hunter and his relationship with his father. 


For years, critics of President Biden have scrutinized his son and accused Hunter of improperly leveraging his relationship with his father to enrich himself. Some have even accused President Biden himself of being aware of these arrangements. 


Though no clear evidence has surfaced that President Biden engaged in any wrongdoing, the charges against Hunter could become a thorny political problem for the president, especially as he ramps up his bid for a second term in office. 


White House reporter Matt Viser joins us today to explain those charges, whether they will impact President Biden’s reelection campaign, and how the president’s 2024 strategy is developing. 


Plus, journey with Lillian Cunningham through the messy past and uncertain future of America’s most awe-inspiring places: the national parks. The “Field Trip” podcast’s first two episodes are out now. 

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

A president, his son, and his political woes
A president, his son, and his political woes

President Biden’s son Hunter agreed to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes, and though President Biden wasn’t implicated, it could pose a problem for him as he ramps up his reelection campaign.

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
A president, his son, and his political woes
Loading...
A president, his son, and his political woesHunter Biden attends the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 18, 2022. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

Last week, President Biden’s son Hunter Biden reached an agreement to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes as part of a deal struck with federal prosecutors. It’s just the latest in a series of scandals surrounding Hunter and his relationship with his father. 


For years, critics of President Biden have scrutinized his son and accused Hunter of improperly leveraging his relationship with his father to enrich himself. Some have even accused President Biden himself of being aware of these arrangements. 


Though no clear evidence has surfaced that President Biden engaged in any wrongdoing, the charges against Hunter could become a thorny political problem for the president, especially as he ramps up his bid for a second term in office. 


White House reporter Matt Viser joins us today to explain those charges, whether they will impact President Biden’s reelection campaign, and how the president’s 2024 strategy is developing. 


Plus, journey with Lillian Cunningham through the messy past and uncertain future of America’s most awe-inspiring places: the national parks. The “Field Trip” podcast’s first two episodes are out now. 

Previous Episode
The conservative doctors upending trans rights

The American College of Pediatricians has promoted views on abortion and transgender care that have been rejected by the medical establishment. But their views are still shaping conservative laws restricting abortion and trans rights across the country.

Tuesday, June 27, 2023
The conservative doctors upending trans rights
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel