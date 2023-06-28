A president, his son, and his political woes

Last week, President Biden’s son Hunter Biden reached an agreement to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes as part of a deal struck with federal prosecutors. It’s just the latest in a series of scandals surrounding Hunter and his relationship with his father.





For years, critics of President Biden have scrutinized his son and accused Hunter of improperly leveraging his relationship with his father to enrich himself. Some have even accused President Biden himself of being aware of these arrangements.





Though no clear evidence has surfaced that President Biden engaged in any wrongdoing, the charges against Hunter could become a thorny political problem for the president, especially as he ramps up his bid for a second term in office.





White House reporter Matt Viser joins us today to explain those charges, whether they will impact President Biden’s reelection campaign, and how the president’s 2024 strategy is developing.





