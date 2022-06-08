A preview of the Jan. 6 hearings

After conducting hundreds of interviews and uncovering more than 100,000 records, the House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is making the investigation public, holding six televised hearings, the first starting tomorrow in prime time. The hearings will feature testimonies from key figures in former president Donald Trump’s inner circle, such as Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and former vice president Mike Pence’s aides. Political investigations reporter Josh Dawsey shares what to expect from these hearings and how they could affect the Republican politicians who built their brands defending the insurrection.





Plus, the results of Tuesday’s elections in California — and what they tell us about how Democrats are viewing changes to the criminal justice system.