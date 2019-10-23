A princess, an international custody dispute — and Rudy Giuliani

Dalton Bennett on the unexpected meeting between Rudolph W. Giuliani and an Emirati princess. Aaron Blake sums up the latest developments of the impeachment inquiry. And Rick Maese explains how coastal sports teams are planning for climate change.

Post Reports is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you’ve come to expect from the newsroom of The Post -- for your ears.

An Emirati princess and the president’s personal attorney walk into the Trump hotel

Emirati Princess Hend Al Qassemi had been in a child custody battle with her estranged husband for years. Desperate for help, she arrived at the Trump International Hotel in Washington on June 22. It was there that she happened to spot Rudolph W. Giuliani, personal attorney to the president of the United States.





“It was one of those things that, when I first started looking into it, is something that you couldn't have made this up,” says Post video reporter Dalton Bennett.





Hend had flown from Dubai to the Trump hotel in the hope that she would be able to receive help in her personal lawsuit by meeting Trump’s personal lawyer.





This previously untold story, Bennett writes, is a “vivid illustration of how the Trump hotel is perceived by some abroad as a portal to American power — and of how, in some cases, it can be exactly that.”





The latest on the impeachment hearings

Closed-door impeachment hearings on the Trump-Ukraine scandal continue. Tuesday’s testimony from the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, William B. Taylor Jr., is being hailed “as a complete game changer” by Democrats, says senior political reporter Aaron Blake . Republican House members, however, cried foul about the private testimony.





Blake breaks down what Congress learned from Tuesday’s hearing and what to expect the rest of the week. He adds that the opening statement from Taylor revealed the ambassador’s suspicions that “there was quid pro quos, that shady things were happening and also that he was privy to some of them.”





The House launched a formal impeachment investigation of the president last month after Trump apparently pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the country, while withholding financial aid.





“Bill Taylor is not just talking about the idea that military aid was being withheld for leverage or that a meeting was being withheld for leverage,” Blake says. “He actually described how this was communicated to Ukrainian officials, which would be understood, at least to Ukraine, as a potential quid pro quo.”





Planning for climate change

As waters rise, coastal teams such as the Oakland Athletics are investing money in stadium infrastructure intended to withstand the test of time.





Sports reporter Rick Maese has been examining how climate change is affecting the world of sports. “For this one, we wanted to see now just how rising sea levels are going to impact not just the sports world,” Maese says, “but the economics that keep the sports world afloat.”





