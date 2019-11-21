A race to stand out before Democratic field thins

Political reporters Michael Scherer, Annie Linskey and Cleve Wootson break down key moments from Wednesday’s Democratic primary debate in Atlanta.

Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls take the stage in Atlanta

The fifth Democratic primary debate featured a few moments of fireworks, along with substantive discussions about issues like parental leave, reproductive rights, and the #MeToo movement — but fell short of highlighting substantial differences between candidates. Candidates struggling to break into the top tier also had their time to shine on stage, with Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) landing applause lines.





Political reporters Michael Scherer, Annie Linskey and Cleve Wootson recount the night’s biggest moments, and how this debate changed the campaign landscape less than three months before the Iowa caucus.





“I do think there is a page that will turn in this debate,” Scherer said, noting how candidates seemed to move on from the lengthy Medicare-for-all discussions seen on past stages. “I think that's a sort of important move for the whole field, because now the conversation can go somewhere else.”





