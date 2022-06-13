Facebook
A recession? In this economy?!
An economist explains why so many financial experts are worried about the U.S. economy — and why a recession isn’t necessarily inevitable. Plus, how we can all prepare for the worst.

Monday, June 13, 2022
A recession? In this economy?!A screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on June 13.

Is the U.S. economy hurtling toward a recession? Dean Baker, an economist and co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research in D.C., thinks it all boils down to just how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates again later this week. 


On today’s “Post Reports,” we examine the factors that could lead to a recession — and we ask what Americans can do to prepare if it happens. 



