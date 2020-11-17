A red wave of Republicans — and covid cases

How Republicans are using election wins to justify their approach to the pandemic. The CDC’s latest on why you should wear a mask. And, the coronavirus response in Africa.
GOP leaders flouted warnings from public health officials early on. National political reporter Griff Witte explains how Republicans are now pointing to election wins to justify their approach to the pandemic. 

Coronavirus cases are reaching record highs in the United State. “Every two seconds we get another case. Every minute we get another death,” says health reporter Lena Sun. Sun explains the latest science from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on masks, and why they work. 

African countries have been largely successful in their response to the pandemic. Global Opinions editor Karen Attiah shares why that shouldn’t be surprising. 
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

A red wave of Republicans — and covid cases

How Republicans are using election wins to justify their approach to the pandemic. The CDC’s latest on why you should wear a mask. And, the coronavirus response in Africa.
GOP leaders flouted warnings from public health officials early on. National political reporter Griff Witte explains how Republicans are now pointing to election wins to justify their approach to the pandemic. 

Coronavirus cases are reaching record highs in the United State. “Every two seconds we get another case. Every minute we get another death,” says health reporter Lena Sun. Sun explains the latest science from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on masks, and why they work. 

African countries have been largely successful in their response to the pandemic. Global Opinions editor Karen Attiah shares why that shouldn’t be surprising. 
Previous Episode
The lame-duck economy
With protections expiring and no stimulus deal in sight, Americans could be heading for even more economic pain. The national security costs of delaying the transition. And the promise of at-home coronavirus testing.
Monday, November 16, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.