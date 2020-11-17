A red wave of Republicans — and covid cases

GOP leaders flouted warnings from public health officials early on. National political reporter Griff Witte explains how Republicans are now pointing to election wins to justify their approach to the pandemic.
Coronavirus cases are reaching record highs in the United State. “Every two seconds we get another case. Every minute we get another death,” says health reporter Lena Sun. Sun explains the latest science from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on masks, and why they work.
African countries have been largely successful in their response to the pandemic. Global Opinions editor Karen Attiah shares why that shouldn’t be surprising.
