A reprieve for abortion rights

The Supreme Court strikes down a restrictive Louisiana abortion law. Surging coronavirus infections in the United States. And, Mississippi votes to remove the Confederate symbol from its state flag.

The Supreme Court just delivered a major victory for abortion rights. Providers say it’s hard to celebrate.


U.S. coronavirus failures exposed by record surge in new infections.

Previous Episode
Policing the black imagination
How rapper Drakeo the Ruler dropped an album from jail. The history of germ theory, and how the discovery of pathogens changed the way we live.
Friday, June 26, 2020
Next Episode
The child-care problem
How the lack of child care is destabilizing the economy even more. Why women are hurting the most in this economic downturn. And what it’s like to join Alcoholics Anonymous over Zoom.
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
