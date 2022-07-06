A rescue mission outside of Kyiv

Facebook
Many of those who are covering the war in Ukraine also call it home. Today on Post Reports, the story of a reporting trip to Chernihiv that also became a rescue mission for one of our colleagues.

Wednesday, July 6, 2022
A hotel damaged by a Russian airstrike in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on April 4. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post).

As the battle for the east of Ukraine intensifies, we take you to a city north of Kyiv that survived weeks of Russian siege. It also happens to be the hometown of Kostiantyn Khudov, a Ukrainian journalist who has been working for The Post since before Russia’s full-scale invasion in February. 


The relationship between foreign and local journalists is a crucial one — as Kostiantyn and The Post’s Siobhán O’Grady explain, it allows the world to see what’s happening in cities like Chernihiv. 


Today we go there with Siobhan and Kostiantyn, and learn what it’s like to cover a war so close to home.

Many of those who are covering the war in Ukraine also call it home. Today on Post Reports, the story of a reporting trip to Chernihiv that also became a rescue mission for one of our colleagues.

Wednesday, July 6, 2022
A hotel damaged by a Russian airstrike in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on April 4. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post).

As the battle for the east of Ukraine intensifies, we take you to a city north of Kyiv that survived weeks of Russian siege. It also happens to be the hometown of Kostiantyn Khudov, a Ukrainian journalist who has been working for The Post since before Russia’s full-scale invasion in February. 


The relationship between foreign and local journalists is a crucial one — as Kostiantyn and The Post’s Siobhán O’Grady explain, it allows the world to see what’s happening in cities like Chernihiv. 


Today we go there with Siobhan and Kostiantyn, and learn what it’s like to cover a war so close to home.

