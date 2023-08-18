A road trip with Sinéad O’Connor
When legendary musician Sinéad O’Connor died, arts reporter Geoff Edgers was crushed. He’d spent time with her in 2020 as she relaunched her career. Today on the show, we share moments from that time and Geoff’s reflections on her legacy.

Friday, August 18, 2023
Sinéad O'Connor, right, with band member Jackie Rainey at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles in February 2020. (Lindsey Best for The Washington Post)

Read Geoff’s essay about his road trip with Sinéad O’Connor and his profile from 2020


A previous version of this episode incorrectly stated the year Sinéad O’Connor’s son Shane died. It was 2022, not 2020. The audio has been corrected.


If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

