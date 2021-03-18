A specific kind of racism

A look at the unique vulnerability of spa workers in the wake of the deadly shootings in Atlanta. And how to handle your Zoom fatigue.
A specific kind of racism
Flowers and signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial outside of the Gold Spa in Atlanta on Wednesday. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP)
Eight people have died after a gunman opened fire in Asian-run spas in and around Atlanta. Six of the victims were Asian women. Anne Branigin, a staff writer for The Lily, looks at the unique vulnerability of spa workers through the lens of race, class and gender.  

And Zoom fatigue is real. Paulina Firozi reports on what you can do about it
