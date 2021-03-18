A specific kind of racism

Flowers and signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial outside of the Gold Spa in Atlanta on Wednesday. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP)
Eight people have died after a gunman opened fire in Asian-run spas in and around Atlanta. Six of the victims were Asian women. Anne Branigin, a staff writer for The Lily, looks at the unique vulnerability of spa workers through the lens of race, class and gender.
And Zoom fatigue is real. Paulina Firozi reports on what you can do about it.
Previous Episode
What we know about the shootings Tuesday night at three Atlanta-area spas. Plus, a closer look at the AstraZeneca vaccine controversy.
Wednesday, March 17, 2021