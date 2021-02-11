A split screen of two presidents

Former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., is seen on Feb. 10. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former president Donald Trump has been watching his second impeachment trial closely, while President Biden messages that he has better things to do. Ashley Parker, The Post’s White House bureau chief, and reporter Anne Gearan paint a sharp juxtaposition between the current and former presidents this week.
House managers make the case that Donald Trump spent months laying the groundwork for January’s riot at the Capitol. Plus, how the states that are pulling ahead in vaccinations are getting it done.
Wednesday, February 10, 2021