A split screen of two presidents

As the impeachment trial continues, the former and the current president are pursuing very different strategies: One is watching the trial closely, while the other is doing everything he can to demonstrate that he is not watching at all.
A split screen of two presidents
Former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., is seen on Feb. 10. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former president Donald Trump has been watching his second impeachment trial closely, while President Biden messages that he has better things to do. Ashley Parker, The Post’s White House bureau chief, and reporter Anne Gearan paint a sharp juxtaposition between the current and former presidents this week. 

Catch up on the latest from the impeachment trial by listening to The Daily 202’s Big Idea, The Post’s morning news briefing.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

A split screen of two presidents

As the impeachment trial continues, the former and the current president are pursuing very different strategies: One is watching the trial closely, while the other is doing everything he can to demonstrate that he is not watching at all.
A split screen of two presidents
Former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., is seen on Feb. 10. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former president Donald Trump has been watching his second impeachment trial closely, while President Biden messages that he has better things to do. Ashley Parker, The Post’s White House bureau chief, and reporter Anne Gearan paint a sharp juxtaposition between the current and former presidents this week. 

Catch up on the latest from the impeachment trial by listening to The Daily 202’s Big Idea, The Post’s morning news briefing.
Previous Episode
The mob that Trump built?
House managers make the case that Donald Trump spent months laying the groundwork for January’s riot at the Capitol. Plus, how the states that are pulling ahead in vaccinations are getting it done.
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.