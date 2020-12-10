A supply chain that could end the pandemic

Once you have a vaccine, you have to get it to the masses. That’s the hard part.
A vaccine manufacturer. A shipper. A state health official. A dry-ice guy. Host Martine Powers and producer Linah Mohammad take us inside the supply chain and speak to the people responsible for making the life-saving vaccine program work. In this episode, we explore how each part of the chain is preparing — from approval and manufacturing, to climate-controlled delivery reliant on dry ice, to how stores are readying themselves for the first shipment.
Learn about the potential kinks that may show up in the chain and what it takes to overcome those hurdles.
What you need to know about the coronavirus vaccine, and what to watch this week.
