A supply chain that could end the pandemic

When the first coronavirus vaccine is approved for emergency use, officials across the country will embark on a finely orchestrated, high-stakes process to distribute and administer doses. Meet the people inside a supply chain that could end the pandemic.
Once you have a vaccine, you have to get it to the masses. That’s the hard part
A vaccine manufacturer. A shipper. A state health official. A dry-ice guy. Host Martine Powers and producer Linah Mohammad take us inside the supply chain and speak to the people responsible for making the life-saving vaccine program work. In this episode, we explore how each part of the chain is preparing — from approval and manufacturing, to climate-controlled delivery reliant on dry ice, to how stores are readying themselves for the first shipment. 

Learn about the potential kinks that may show up in the chain and what it takes to overcome those hurdles. 

What you need to know about the coronavirus vaccine, and what to watch this week

Subscribe to The Washington Post: https://postreports.com/offer
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

A supply chain that could end the pandemic

When the first coronavirus vaccine is approved for emergency use, officials across the country will embark on a finely orchestrated, high-stakes process to distribute and administer doses. Meet the people inside a supply chain that could end the pandemic.
Once you have a vaccine, you have to get it to the masses. That’s the hard part
A vaccine manufacturer. A shipper. A state health official. A dry-ice guy. Host Martine Powers and producer Linah Mohammad take us inside the supply chain and speak to the people responsible for making the life-saving vaccine program work. In this episode, we explore how each part of the chain is preparing — from approval and manufacturing, to climate-controlled delivery reliant on dry ice, to how stores are readying themselves for the first shipment. 

Learn about the potential kinks that may show up in the chain and what it takes to overcome those hurdles. 

What you need to know about the coronavirus vaccine, and what to watch this week

Subscribe to The Washington Post: https://postreports.com/offer
Previous Episode
Bridging the vaccine’s trust gap
Can companies require employees to be vaccinated? What community leaders and health officials are doing to sell Black Americans on the coronavirus vaccine. And a second life for Halloween skeletons.
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.