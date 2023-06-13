A Supreme Court surprise on voting rights
A Supreme Court surprise on voting rights

In the midst of other big news last week, you may have missed the surprising Supreme Court decision in support of voting rights in Alabama. Today, we break down the case that redraws Alabama’s congressional map.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023
A Supreme Court surprise on voting rights
A display including messages for Election Day is seen during a small demonstration outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Nov. 8. (Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post)

It seemed almost predictable that the three liberal justices on the Supreme Court would side with civil rights groups in the latest case on voting rights in Alabama. But when Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. and Brett Kavanaugh, two conservatives, sided with the liberal justices, it shocked people who watch the court.


The case centered on redrawing congressional districts in Alabama. The state wanted to draw the map with just one district favoring Black Democrats. But the Supreme Court decided that two districts favoring Black voters should exist in Alabama.

Post reporter Robert Barnes joins guest host Rhonda Colvin with all the details of why this decision is groundbreaking — and what it means for Black voters across the country. 

Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive

A much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russia is underway. But asSamantha Schmidt reports from the beleaguered city of Kherson, a push for liberation from Russian occupation is just the beginning.

Monday, June 12, 2023
Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive
