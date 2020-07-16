A tale of two vaccine searches

How the years-long hunt for an HIV vaccine gave researchers a leg up on a novel coronavirus vaccine. What Mary L. Trump’s new book has to say about the powerful family. And NBA players form a bubble at Disney World.
Listen for free
Add to a podcast app
ApplePodcasts
GooglePodcasts
Stitcher
Spotify
TuneIn
RadioPublic
iHeartRadio
RSS
Get episodes via email
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

About Post Reports

Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
All Post Reports episodes
All podcasts

In this episode

Decades of research on an HIV vaccine boost the bid for one against coronavirus.

The real villain of Mary L. Trump’s family tell-all isn’t Donald. It’s Fred.

What’s it like in the NBA’s Disney bubble? For one reporter: Hotel room workouts and lots of time to think.

About Post Reports

Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
All Post Reports episodes
All podcasts