A test case for vaccine mandates

Demonstrators at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital in Texas protest a policy that says hospital employees must get vaccinated against covid-19 or lose their jobs. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle/AP)
More than 150 health-care workers who did not comply with a Houston-based hospital system’s vaccine mandate have been fired or resigned, more than a week after a federal judge upheld the policy. Health reporter Dan Diamond on what this story can tell us about ongoing vaccine skepticism in the U.S.
On The Post’s podcast “Can He Do That?” host Allison Michaels talks to national political reporter Michael Scherer about the pair of brothers in Biden’s orbit raising questions about White House ethics.
Producer Emma Talkoff talks with sports reporter Nicki Jhabvala about the first active NFL player to come out.
Previous Episode
In Oklahoma City, the 1995 bombing offers lessons — and warnings — for today’s fight against extremism. Plus, what a Supreme Court ruling means for the NCAA.
Tuesday, June 22, 2021