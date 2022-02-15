Facebook
A test for Kamila Valieva – and the Olympics
A test for Kamila Valieva – and the Olympics

Kamila Valieva is arguably the best female figure skater in the world. She’s also a 15-year-old at the center of an Olympics doping scandal. After the skater’s emotional performance Tuesday, we talk about doping and her controversial coach.

Tuesday, February 15, 2022
A test for Kamila Valieva – and the Olympics
A test for Kamila Valieva – and the OlympicsRussia's Kamila Valieva competes in the women's single figure skating short program during the Beijing Olympics. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)

Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating phenom from Russia, arrived in Beijing poised for a coronation, with a potential Olympic title affirming her status as the best women’s skater of her time. But now at the center of the doping controversy that has rocked these Games, Valieva finished her short program and brought her hands over her eyes, overwhelmed by a week in which her eligibility for this competition was in jeopardy – and is still being called into question.


Health reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb explains the doping scandal and the questions being raised about Kamila Valieva’s coach, Eteri Tutberidze. The Russian coach has helped revolutionize women's figure skating, but the doping controversy surrounding her latest star has put Tutberidze’s methods under an unwelcome spotlight.

