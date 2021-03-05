A turning point for voting rights

The future of voting rights — in state legislatures across the country and before the Supreme Court.
A turning point for voting rights
Demonstrators this week in Atlanta. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)
In recent weeks, Republican state legislators across the country have been proposing and voting on a variety of voting restrictions. Politics reporter Amy Gardner examines the onslaught of legislation intended to limit mail-in ballots, early-voting periods and ballot boxes — and the motivations behind the proposals. 

On Tuesday, a key part of the Voting Rights Act was stress-tested before the Supreme Court. Gilda Daniels, a former deputy chief in the Justice Department and the author of “Uncounted: The Crisis of Voting Suppression in America,” breaks down the arguments before the court. 
