A turning point for voting rights

In recent weeks, Republican state legislators across the country have been proposing and voting on a variety of voting restrictions. Politics reporter Amy Gardner examines the onslaught of legislation intended to limit mail-in ballots, early-voting periods and ballot boxes — and the motivations behind the proposals.

On Tuesday, a key part of the Voting Rights Act was stress-tested before the Supreme Court. Gilda Daniels , a former deputy chief in the Justice Department and the author of “Uncounted: The Crisis of Voting Suppression in America,” breaks down the arguments before the court.