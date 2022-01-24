Facebook
A war in the heart of Europe?
A war in the heart of Europe?

Today on Post Reports we ask our Moscow correspondent: Is Russia preparing to invade Ukraine? Plus, 5G wireless service was turned on nationwide last week. We’ll talk about why that caused problems for air travel.

Monday, January 24, 2022
A war in the heart of Europe?
Loading...
A war in the heart of Europe?An instructor trains members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces in a city park in Kyiv. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine’s army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion. (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

On Monday, tensions over Ukraine and Russia continued to escalate amid growing fears that more than 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine might soon invade. Isabelle Khurshudyan reports from Kyiv. 


5G service was rolled out nationwide last week, and while it promises faster wireless to a lot of people, it's also raising concerns for airlines and airports. Lori Aratani reports.

