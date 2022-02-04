A way back to Adelaida

Adelaida Reynoso, 10, stares out the window from her home in Fort Myers, Fla., with her stuffed animal the day after she was reunified with her mother, Maria Chic Reynoso, 34. (Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Maria Chic Reynoso and her daughter, Adelaida, were among the first to be separated at the U.S.-Mexico border in the summer of 2017 under the Trump administration — a year before the White House publicly acknowledged it was separating young children from their parents.





Maria was deported back to rural Guatemala, and Adelaida was sent to live with Maria’s sister in South Florida. Maria and Adelaida spent four agonizing years apart, unsure as to whether or when they would see each other again.

In 2021, Maria and Adelaida were finally reunited. But as Mexico City Bureau Chief Kevin Sieff explains, the trauma of the separation is far from over.





“Almost every family I've talked to has expressed some fundamental kind of fracture in their family that didn't just occur at the moment of separation, but occurred in the period between separation and reunion,” Sieff explains. “And it's just obvious that all of these families are going to have a hard time rebuilding relationships, including this one.”