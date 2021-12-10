After a school shooting

Handwritten messages adorn a memorial site on Dec. 7 outside Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. A 15-year-old allegedly killed four classmates and injured seven others in a shooting at the school a week earlier. (Jake May/Flint Journal/AP)

A 15-year-old opened fire at his Michigan high school on Nov. 30, killing four students and wounding seven others, police say. This is the deadliest episode of on-campus violence in almost three years. Reporter Kim Bellware and producer Rennie Svirnovskiy examine what it looks like for a town to start healing.





The Post remembers Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt, who died this week after a sudden cardiac arrest. A beloved colleague and friend, Hiatt worked for The Post’s editorial pages for 21 years. He is survived by his wife of 37 years and his three children.





You can also listen to the tributes for Hiatt on the Post’s Opinions podcast “Please, Go On.”