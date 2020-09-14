After Oregon fires, no house to come home to

Samantha Schmidt reports from Oregon, where state orders have evacuees sleeping in parking lots and residents find themselves without homes to return to.
Video editor Lindsey Sitz reports on the case of Matthew Rushin, a 20-year-old Black autistic man who is serving 10 years in prison after a car crash.
And sports reporter Ava Wallace on how U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka used her masks to support Black lives.
How one sperm donor found out he has 19 children -- and learned the promises and perils of online genetic testing. And, how dogs can sniff out diseases, including the coronavirus.
Friday, September 11, 2020