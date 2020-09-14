After Oregon fires, no house to come home to

Oregon residents struggle to find shelter away from wildfires and dense smoke. Why a Black autistic man is serving 10 years in prison for a car crash. And U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka sends a strong message with her masks.
Samantha Schmidt reports from Oregon, where state orders have evacuees sleeping in parking lots and residents find themselves without homes to return to

Video editor Lindsey Sitz reports on the case of Matthew Rushin, a 20-year-old Black autistic man who is serving 10 years in prison after a car crash.

Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
RadioPublic
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

After Oregon fires, no house to come home to

Oregon residents struggle to find shelter away from wildfires and dense smoke. Why a Black autistic man is serving 10 years in prison for a car crash. And U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka sends a strong message with her masks.
Samantha Schmidt reports from Oregon, where state orders have evacuees sleeping in parking lots and residents find themselves without homes to return to

Video editor Lindsey Sitz reports on the case of Matthew Rushin, a 20-year-old Black autistic man who is serving 10 years in prison after a car crash.

Previous Episode
Nineteen children and counting
How one sperm donor found out he has 19 children -- and learned the promises and perils of online genetic testing. And, how dogs can sniff out diseases, including the coronavirus.
Friday, September 11, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Election 2020: Updates from The Washington Post Series Cover Image
Follow The Washington Post’s coverage of the 2020 election with this collection of episodes from across our podcasts.