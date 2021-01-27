All the (former) president’s men

Why President Biden may not be able to fire some federal employees appointed during the Trump administration. The first Latino senator from California. And, what the new federal mask mandate means for you.
All the (former) president’s men
The White House on Wednesday. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Lisa Rein reports that while Biden is firing some top Trump holdovers, in some cases, his hands may be tied.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom selects Alex Padilla to replace Kamala D. Harris in the Senate.

How do Biden’s new mask orders work? Health reporter William Wan explains. 
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

All the (former) president’s men

Why President Biden may not be able to fire some federal employees appointed during the Trump administration. The first Latino senator from California. And, what the new federal mask mandate means for you.
All the (former) president’s men
The White House on Wednesday. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Lisa Rein reports that while Biden is firing some top Trump holdovers, in some cases, his hands may be tied.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom selects Alex Padilla to replace Kamala D. Harris in the Senate.

How do Biden’s new mask orders work? Health reporter William Wan explains. 
Previous Episode
The battle over reopening schools
The growing tensions between school systems and teachers unions. Plus, Biden's Cabinet may be “the most diverse in history,” but his pick for agriculture secretary has reignited criticism over the USDA’s treatment of Black farmers.
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.