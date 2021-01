All-American terrorism

A wake-up call on domestic terrorism. How journalists who cover the White House are recalibrating post-Trump. And dogs return to the White House.

A wake-up call on domestic terrorism. How journalists who cover the White House are recalibrating post-Trump. And dogs return to the White House.

Members of the National Guard outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 17. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg News)

National security reporter Shane Harris explains the soul-searching happening in federal law enforcement after Jan. 6 , and how domestic terrorism might be handled in the United States.





A conversation with Allison Michaels, host of the Post politics podcast “ Can He Do That? ” on the show’s pivot to the new administration.





Style reporter Maura Judkis reports on the return of Big Dog Energy to the White House.