All-American terrorism

Members of the National Guard outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 17. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg News)
National security reporter Shane Harris explains the soul-searching happening in federal law enforcement after Jan. 6, and how domestic terrorism might be handled in the United States.
A conversation with Allison Michaels, host of the Post politics podcast “Can He Do That?” on the show’s pivot to the new administration.
Style reporter Maura Judkis reports on the return of Big Dog Energy to the White House.
An inauguration like no other. And how the White House residence staff say goodbye to one first family and hello to another.
Wednesday, January 20, 2021