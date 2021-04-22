Amazon and the new trust busters

The Biden nominee who wants to shake up Amazon. And a volcanic eruption meets a pandemic.
Amazon and the new trust busters
FTC Commission nominee Lina Khan testifies during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. (Graeme Jennings/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Lina Khan’s nomination hearing signals a new era of tough antitrust enforcement for the tech industry. If confirmed, she would be the youngest-ever commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission.

Anthony Faiola reports on a volcanic eruption in St. Vincent that displaced thousands. Now, the island is grappling with how to keep evacuees safe as the pandemic rages on.
