Amazon and the new trust busters

FTC Commission nominee Lina Khan testifies during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. (Graeme Jennings/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Lina Khan’s nomination hearing signals a new era of tough antitrust enforcement for the tech industry. If confirmed, she would be the youngest-ever commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission.
Anthony Faiola reports on a volcanic eruption in St. Vincent that displaced thousands. Now, the island is grappling with how to keep evacuees safe as the pandemic rages on.
Previous Episode
Some Black Americans are reluctant to believe that Chauvin’s conviction will impact social justice on a larger scale. Biden’s backtrack on refugee admission caps. And, the legacy of Walter Mondale.
Wednesday, April 21, 2021