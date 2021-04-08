Amazon vs. unions

A banner encourages workers to participate in the vote on whether to form a union at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. (Jay Reeves/AP)
Jay Greene reports on Amazon workers’ fight for a union in a warehouse in Alabama — and the drive’s potential to inspire other workers.
Normally during an economic downturn, higher-education reporters like Nick Anderson expect to see a rise in enrollment in community colleges. This time, that didn’t happen. Nick explains what that means for these schools and the students they serve, at a time when community colleges are being given increased political attention.
The scramble to develop vaccine passports — and the potential problems they pose — from health reporter Dan Diamond.
Wednesday, April 7, 2021