Amazon vs. unions

What’s at stake in the biggest union battle this country has seen in decades. The future of community colleges. And, facing the prospect of “vaccine passports.”
Amazon vs. unions
A banner encourages workers to participate in the vote on whether to form a union at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. (Jay Reeves/AP)
Jay Greene reports on Amazon workers’ fight for a union in a warehouse in Alabama — and the drive’s potential to inspire other workers. 

Normally during an economic downturn, higher-education reporters like Nick Anderson expect to see a rise in enrollment in community colleges. This time, that didn’t happen. Nick explains what that means for these schools and the students they serve, at a time when community colleges are being given increased political attention. 

The scramble to develop vaccine passports — and the potential problems they pose — from health reporter Dan Diamond. 
