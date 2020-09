America after RBG

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a pioneer for gender equality and the second woman to reach the Supreme Court, died Friday at age 87 at her home in Washington. Supreme Court reporter Robert Barnes discusses Ginsburg’s life and legacy, and how she became a feminist icon . “Folks made her out to be superwoman, and in fact she was an older person, quite frail. … Part of it was this sort of persona and aura about her as indestructible.”