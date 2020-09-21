America after RBG

The political battle brewing over Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat, and the future of the Supreme Court. And, remembering the life and legacy of “the notorious RBG.”
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a pioneer for gender equality and the second woman to reach the Supreme Court, died Friday at age 87 at her home in Washington. Supreme Court reporter Robert Barnes discusses Ginsburg’s life and legacy, and how she became a feminist icon. “Folks made her out to be superwoman, and in fact she was an older person, quite frail. … Part of it was this sort of persona and aura about her as indestructible.”

The political battle over her seat has already begun, with President Trump expected to nominate a replacement this week and Republican senators likely to move quickly. “We haven't filled a vacancy created during a presidential election year in 80 years,” reporter Amber Philips says. “It might seem to us these past couple election cycles that this is a common thing, but it's really not.” 

Mourners have been gathering at the steps of the Supreme Court, especially moms and daughters, says Lily staff writer Caroline Kitchener. “She was a personal part of the relationship between these mothers and daughters.”
 
