America has a Black sperm donor shortage

Reese Brooks and her daughter, Zurie. Brooks wanted a Black sperm donor who could give her a child who looked like her and shared her culture (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

Post reporter Amber Ferguson has spent months reporting on why so few Black men donate sperm. She found that the reasons for the shortage are myriad: failure of sperm banks to recruit Black donors; a selection process that demands a three-generation medical history and excludes donors with felony convictions; mistrust of the medical profession by Black men because of a legacy of historical discrimination. The result is a severe shortage, and intense competition for Black men’s sperm.





“If it's a White woman, she could just so easily get a sperm donor,” Ferguson says. “And if it doesn't work, she can get another one. She can get another one. For a Black woman, if she is lucky enough to find a Black donor, it's really maybe one of her only chances.”





For Black gay men who want to donate sperm, there are even more restrictions.