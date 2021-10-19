America’s broken supply chain

The commercial pipeline is clogged. Every year, this supply chain brings $1 trillion worth of toys, clothing, electronics and furniture from Asia to the United States. And right now, no one knows how to unclog it.

The pandemic created such a backup in the supply chain that operators at Union Pacific Railroad in Joliet, Ill., started to run out of storage space for containers before they could be picked up. (Taylor Glascock/The Washington Post)

For months, consumers have confronted shortages of goods such as clothing, toys, groceries and cars. And those shortages aren’t going away any time soon.





Reporter David J. Lynch visited the shipyards of Southern California— where giant container ships are waiting up to two weeks to unload their berth – and several of the country’s crammed rail yards and warehouses to figure out what’s clogging the global supply chain.





