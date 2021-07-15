America’s collective amnesia in Haiti

A memorial is seen outside the presidential palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, a week after Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated. (Joseph Odelyn/AP)
The assasination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse last week has plunged the country into turmoil, with many unanswered questions left surrounding the attack. The Post’s Widlore Merancourt and Ishaan Tharoor report on what’s known so far about the investigation into killing and what a vacuum of power could mean for the safety and security of Haitians.
The international response to Haiti’s political crisis is made more complicated by the legacy of slavery, colonialism and U.S. occupation — and that shapes how we understand the country today. “Haiti is the poorest country in the hemisphere because of — not despite — foreign intervention,” anthropologist Mark Schuller says in this episode. “Slaveholders punished Haiti for their role in ending slavery.”
