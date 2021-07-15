America’s collective amnesia in Haiti

How the killing of Haiti’s former president has sparked a constitutional crisis — and how years of U.S. intervention in the Carribean country contributed to the chaos we’re seeing now.

How the killing of Haiti’s former president has sparked a constitutional crisis — and how years of U.S. intervention in the Carribean country contributed to the chaos we’re seeing now.

A memorial is seen outside the presidential palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, a week after Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated. (Joseph Odelyn/AP)





The international response to Haiti’s political crisis is made more complicated by the legacy of slavery, colonialism and U.S. occupation — and that shapes how we understand the country today. “Haiti is the poorest country in the hemisphere because of — not despite — foreign intervention,” anthropologist Mark Schuller says in this episode. “Slaveholders punished Haiti for their role in ending slavery.”