America’s eviction crisis

Why the expiration of rent relief will trigger a wave of evictions across the U.S. A fight to keep the lights on in households across the country. And, how to read your coronavirus test results.
In this episode

Evictions are likely to skyrocket as jobs remain scarce. Black renters will be hard hit. And landlords are pushing back on a federal moratorium.

Congress faces pressure as states lift electricity shut-off bans during the coronavirus crisis. 

 

