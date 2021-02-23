An apolitical Justice Department?

Merrick Garland’s plans for the Justice Department. And, another push to provide coronavirus pandemic loans to small businesses.
An apolitical Justice Department?
Attorney general nominee Merrick Garland is sworn in at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Feb. 22. (Al Drago/AP)
President Biden has vowed to remake the Department of Justice, placing a greater emphasis on promoting racial justice, criminal justice reform, and investigating and rooting out domestic terrorism. His nominee for U.S. attorney general, Merrick Garland, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. Matt Zapotosky reports. 

Business reporter Aaron Gregg explains the change in coronavirus relief that could help more mom-and-pop businesses survive the pandemic.
