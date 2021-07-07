An assassination, and the future of Haiti

The assassination of Haiti’s president. And, a controversy over drug policies and Olympic athletes.
An assassination, and the future of Haiti
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse speaks during an interview in his office in Port-au-Prince. (Dieu Nalio Chery/AP)
Last night, Jovenel Moïse, the president of Haiti, was assassinated in his private residence by a group of gunmen. Anthony Faiola reports on the Caribbean country’s political instability, growing gang violence, and what Moïse’s assassination means.

Track star Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended from competition for one month and won’t be able to compete in the Olympics after a positive marijuana test. Anne Branigin explains the backlash and debates over drug and doping rules in sports sparked by the suspension.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

An assassination, and the future of Haiti

The assassination of Haiti’s president. And, a controversy over drug policies and Olympic athletes.
An assassination, and the future of Haiti
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse speaks during an interview in his office in Port-au-Prince. (Dieu Nalio Chery/AP)
Last night, Jovenel Moïse, the president of Haiti, was assassinated in his private residence by a group of gunmen. Anthony Faiola reports on the Caribbean country’s political instability, growing gang violence, and what Moïse’s assassination means.

Track star Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended from competition for one month and won’t be able to compete in the Olympics after a positive marijuana test. Anne Branigin explains the backlash and debates over drug and doping rules in sports sparked by the suspension.
Previous Episode
What the delta variant means for you
How the highly contagious delta variant is affecting the fight against the coronavirus. Plus, Nikole Hannah-Jones's fight for tenure and what it's like to be Black in higher education.
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Please, Go On with James Hohmann Series Cover Image
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.