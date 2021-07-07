An assassination, and the future of Haiti

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse speaks during an interview in his office in Port-au-Prince. (Dieu Nalio Chery/AP)
Last night, Jovenel Moïse, the president of Haiti, was assassinated in his private residence by a group of gunmen. Anthony Faiola reports on the Caribbean country’s political instability, growing gang violence, and what Moïse’s assassination means.
Track star Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended from competition for one month and won’t be able to compete in the Olympics after a positive marijuana test. Anne Branigin explains the backlash and debates over drug and doping rules in sports sparked by the suspension.
Tuesday, July 6, 2021