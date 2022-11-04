Facebook
An election to upend elections
Today on Post Reports, we look at how voting is going across the country, what to expect on Tuesday, and what the results of the midterm election could mean for how future elections are run.

Friday, November 4, 2022
Volunteers tally votes during a training session for hand counting voters' ballots at a Nye County government building in Pahrump, Nev., on Oct. 15. (David Becker/Washington Post)

We have spent a lot of time this week talking about the midterm election and which party is likely to gain control of the House and Senate next year. But the results of the election could also change how future elections are run. 


That’s because a majority of Republican nominees on the ballot for the House, Senate and key statewide offices that oversee elections — 291 in all — have denied or questioned the outcome of the 2020 election, according to a Washington Post analysis.


And if some of these election deniers win their races, they’ll have the opportunity to oversee local and statewide elections — which voting reporter Amy Gardner says could have huge consequences for American democracy:  


“Where we are in our democracy is that we trust our elections unless our candidate loses. And that is not a winning model for enduring democracy.”

