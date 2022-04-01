Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
An ICU nurse confronts Year 3 of the pandemic
An ICU nurse confronts Year 3 of the pandemic

As we enter Year 3 of the pandemic, we check back in with ICU nurse Jessica Montanaro, whom we first met in 2021. Now sick with covid and facing a ticking clock on her return to work, she reflects on the past year and the struggles of her profession.

Friday, April 1, 2022
An ICU nurse confronts Year 3 of the pandemic
Loading...
An ICU nurse confronts Year 3 of the pandemic Jessica Montanaro embraces her daughter, Francesca, behind the counter at their family’s pizzeria. Montanaro is an ICU nurse in New York City who has worked through the coronavirus pandemic. (Jackie Molloy/The Washington Post)

Last year we brought you the story of Jessica Montanaro, an intensive care unit nurse from New York City who found herself battling exhaustion and grief as New York became the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and she cared for wave after wave of patients. 


Today, we’re going back to Montanaro. Producer Bishop Sand reached out to her earlier this year to see how she was faring as we approached Year 3 of the pandemic. He discovered that she was sick with covid. 


Because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York state had shortened their recovery recommendations for health-care workers sick with the coronavirus, Montanaro was expected back at work after just five days — something she was not happy about. 


During her recovery, she talked to Sand daily. She shared stories of her struggles as a nurse over the past year and described her efforts to address the critical staffing shortages that have affected her team and profession as a whole. 

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

An ICU nurse confronts Year 3 of the pandemic
An ICU nurse confronts Year 3 of the pandemic

As we enter Year 3 of the pandemic, we check back in with ICU nurse Jessica Montanaro, whom we first met in 2021. Now sick with covid and facing a ticking clock on her return to work, she reflects on the past year and the struggles of her profession.

Friday, April 1, 2022
An ICU nurse confronts Year 3 of the pandemic
Loading...
An ICU nurse confronts Year 3 of the pandemic Jessica Montanaro embraces her daughter, Francesca, behind the counter at their family’s pizzeria. Montanaro is an ICU nurse in New York City who has worked through the coronavirus pandemic. (Jackie Molloy/The Washington Post)

Last year we brought you the story of Jessica Montanaro, an intensive care unit nurse from New York City who found herself battling exhaustion and grief as New York became the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and she cared for wave after wave of patients. 


Today, we’re going back to Montanaro. Producer Bishop Sand reached out to her earlier this year to see how she was faring as we approached Year 3 of the pandemic. He discovered that she was sick with covid. 


Because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York state had shortened their recovery recommendations for health-care workers sick with the coronavirus, Montanaro was expected back at work after just five days — something she was not happy about. 


During her recovery, she talked to Sand daily. She shared stories of her struggles as a nurse over the past year and described her efforts to address the critical staffing shortages that have affected her team and profession as a whole. 

Previous Episode
The view from Kyiv

Russia announced earlier this week it would scale back its offensive around Kyiv. We take you in and around the capital city to see whether that’s true. Plus, how videos of impromptu concerts around Ukraine have become the soundtrack of hope in the face of war.

Thursday, March 31, 2022
The view from Kyiv
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel