An ICU nurse confronts Year 3 of the pandemic

Jessica Montanaro embraces her daughter, Francesca, behind the counter at their family’s pizzeria. Montanaro is an ICU nurse in New York City who has worked through the coronavirus pandemic. (Jackie Molloy/The Washington Post)

Last year we brought you the story of Jessica Montanaro, an intensive care unit nurse from New York City who found herself battling exhaustion and grief as New York became the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and she cared for wave after wave of patients.





Today, we’re going back to Montanaro. Producer Bishop Sand reached out to her earlier this year to see how she was faring as we approached Year 3 of the pandemic. He discovered that she was sick with covid.





Because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York state had shortened their recovery recommendations for health-care workers sick with the coronavirus, Montanaro was expected back at work after just five days — something she was not happy about.





During her recovery, she talked to Sand daily. She shared stories of her struggles as a nurse over the past year and described her efforts to address the critical staffing shortages that have affected her team and profession as a whole.