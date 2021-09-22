An immigration crisis in Del Rio, Tex.

A U.S. Border Patrol officer grabs the shirt of a migrant trying to return to the United States along the Rio Grande on Sept. 19. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
Crossing the Rio Grande into Texas as a Haitian migrant is a treacherous journey. That became apparent after images came out of U.S. Border Patrol agents using whips and horses to police the border.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also made it clear that there will be law and order conditions where agents are seeing an influx of travelers. This also comes at a time when the Biden administration has begun deporting Haitian nationals in droves.
Arelis R. Hernández covers the southern U.S. border for The Post. She reports from the Rio Grande, giving a glimpse into what life is like on the border and explaining the Trump-era policy under which mass expulsions are taking place.
To learn more about Title 42, the public health order that President Biden has kept in place to expel migrants out of the United States, listen to “Marooned in Matamoros,” a two-part documentary series from Hernández and Post Reports editor Ted Muldoon. It’s about a woman’s treacherous journey from El Salvador to the Matamoros encampment in Mexico.
Previous Episode
What the latest news from Pfizer means for getting younger kids vaccinated. Plus, who will be able to get a booster shot and when.
Tuesday, September 21, 2021