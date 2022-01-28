Facebook
And now, some good news
And now, some good news

The revolutionary Webb telescope reaches its final destination. Amy Schneider’s historic winning streak on “Jeopardy!” comes to an end. Plus, the faster world of 5G, explained.

Friday, January 28, 2022
And now, some good news
And now, some good newsThe James Webb Space Telescope, at that point still folded upon itself, is seen from a camera on the rocket booster that launched it on Christmas. (NASA)

NASA’s revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope on Monday fired its thrusters for five minutes and reached its final destination, a special orbit around the sun where it will spend the rest of its life scrutinizing the universe and capturing light emitted soon after the big bang. Joel Achenbach reports. 


Amy Schneider’s history-making “Jeopardy!” streak came to an end this week. Emily Yahr breaks down why she charmed so many people. 


5G service just got faster for some people. Our Help Desk colleague Chris Velazco explains why.

