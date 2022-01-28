And now, some good news

The revolutionary Webb telescope reaches its final destination. Amy Schneider’s historic winning streak on “Jeopardy!” comes to an end. Plus, the faster world of 5G, explained.
NASA’s revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope on Monday fired its thrusters for five minutes and reached its final destination, a special orbit around the sun where it will spend the rest of its life scrutinizing the universe and capturing light emitted soon after the big bang. Joel Achenbach reports.
Amy Schneider’s history-making “Jeopardy!” streak came to an end this week. Emily Yahr breaks down why she charmed so many people.
5G service just got faster for some people. Our Help Desk colleague Chris Velazco explains why.
A hunger crisis in Afghanistan is forcing Western countries to grapple with how to save lives without benefiting the Taliban.