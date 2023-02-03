And the Oscar (should) go to...?

A view of the stage before the start of the 95th Academy Awards nomination ceremony on Jan. 24 at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

This year’s Oscars are already notable: Angela Bassett became Marvel’s first performer to be nominated, and a controversy surrounding an unlikely best actress nomination kicked up concerns about social media campaigning.





That doesn’t mean that all of the movies were memorable, but they were surprising, according to The Post’s chief film critic Ann Hornaday and culture writer Sonia Rao.





Hornaday and Rao share their top films, the themes that bring the best picture nominees together, and who they think will win at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12.





There are no spoilers. We promise.